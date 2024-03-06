×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 13:40 IST

TS EdCET 2024 Registration Begins Today, Here's How to Register

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the registration process for the TS EdCET 2024 on March 6, 2024. Here's how to apply.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) started the registration process for the TS EdCET 2024 on March 6, 2024. Aspiring candidates aiming to appear for the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test can access the registration link directly through the official website of TS EdCET at edcet.tsche.ac.in.

The registration window remains open until May 6, 2024, for submission of the online application form without incurring any late fees. However, candidates have the option to submit their applications with a late fee until May 13, 2024.

Advertisement

For applicants who need to make corrections to their applications, the correction window will be operational from May 13 to May 15, 2024. Subsequently, candidates can download their admit cards starting from May 20, 2024. The examination itself is scheduled for May 23, 2024, with two shifts: the first from 10 am to 12 noon and the second from 2 pm to 4 pm.

To facilitate the registration process, candidates can follow these simple steps:

Advertisement

How to register for TS EdCET 2024

1. Visit the official website of TS EdCET at edcet.tsche.ac.in.
2. Click on the TS EdCET 2024 registration link prominently displayed on the homepage.
3. Enter the required details in the newly opened page.
4. Complete the application form and proceed to make the payment of the application fees.
5. After submission, download and retain a hard copy of the application form for future reference.

Advertisement

Here's direct link to register for TS EdCET 2024.

The application registration fee is ₹750/- for candidates from the general category, while SC/ST/PH candidates are required to pay ₹550/-. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of TS EdCET.

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 13:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

3 hours ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

3 hours ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

15 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

15 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

15 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

15 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

15 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

16 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

a day ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

a day ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

2 days ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

2 days ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Police Seizes SUV After Man's Reckless Driving in Rajouri Goes Viral

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. What driving shift in India's consumption pattern?

    Economy News15 minutes ago

  3. CUET PG 2024 city intimation slip released for March 16 to 20 exam

    Education16 minutes ago

  4. Must-visit Boating Destinations In India

    Travel19 minutes ago

  5. Retail inflation likely to be 4.5% in FY25: CRISIL

    Economy News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo