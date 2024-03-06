Updated March 6th, 2024 at 13:40 IST
TS EdCET 2024 Registration Begins Today, Here's How to Register
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the registration process for the TS EdCET 2024 on March 6, 2024. Here's how to apply.
- Education
- 2 min read
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) started the registration process for the TS EdCET 2024 on March 6, 2024. Aspiring candidates aiming to appear for the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test can access the registration link directly through the official website of TS EdCET at edcet.tsche.ac.in.
The registration window remains open until May 6, 2024, for submission of the online application form without incurring any late fees. However, candidates have the option to submit their applications with a late fee until May 13, 2024.
For applicants who need to make corrections to their applications, the correction window will be operational from May 13 to May 15, 2024. Subsequently, candidates can download their admit cards starting from May 20, 2024. The examination itself is scheduled for May 23, 2024, with two shifts: the first from 10 am to 12 noon and the second from 2 pm to 4 pm.
To facilitate the registration process, candidates can follow these simple steps:
How to register for TS EdCET 2024
1. Visit the official website of TS EdCET at edcet.tsche.ac.in.
2. Click on the TS EdCET 2024 registration link prominently displayed on the homepage.
3. Enter the required details in the newly opened page.
4. Complete the application form and proceed to make the payment of the application fees.
5. After submission, download and retain a hard copy of the application form for future reference.
Here's direct link to register for TS EdCET 2024.
The application registration fee is ₹750/- for candidates from the general category, while SC/ST/PH candidates are required to pay ₹550/-. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of TS EdCET.
Published March 6th, 2024 at 13:40 IST
