TS EdCET Admit Card 2024 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the TS EdCET Hall Ticket 2024 today, May 20, 2024. Aspiring candidates gearing up for the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test can download their admit cards from the official TS EdCET website, accessible at edcet.tsche.ac.in.

Scheduled for May 23, 2024, the TS EdCET examination will be held in two sessions. The morning session is slated from 10 am to 12 noon, followed by the afternoon session from 2 pm to 4 pm. This common entrance exam will be structured in an objective format, comprising multiple-choice questions. Each correct answer carries one mark, totaling 150 marks for the entire test. The question paper will be available in English-Telugu and English-Urdu. Candidates will have a duration of 2 hours to complete the examination.

How to download TS EdCET 2024 Hall Ticket

For applicants eager to obtain their TS EdCET Hall Ticket 2024, the process is straightforward:

1. Visit the official TS EdCET website: edcet.tsche.ac.in.

2. Locate and click on the TS EdCET Hall Ticket 2024 link on the homepage.

3. Enter your login credentials and proceed by clicking on submit.

4. Your admit card will be promptly displayed on the screen.

5. Verify the details on the hall ticket and proceed to download it.

6. Keep a printed copy of the admit card for future reference.

Direct link to download admit card here.

Regarding the minimum qualifying marks, candidates (excluding SC/ST candidates) must secure at least 25% of the aggregate marks, rounded off to 38 marks. SC/ST candidates also need to obtain a minimum of 25% marks. However, there is no specified minimum for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for ranking purposes. Rankings will be determined based on the marks obtained in the TS Ed.CET-2024 online examination. For additional information, candidates are encouraged to visit the official TS EdCET website.