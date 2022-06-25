TS EDCET, PGCET 2022 Registration Deadline Extended Till June 30; Here's How To Apply

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), through a notice, announced that the registration deadline for the TS PGCET 2022 and TS Ed CET 2022 has now been extended. The last date to apply for both Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGCET) and the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS Ed CET) exams is June 30, 2022. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can get themselves registered now. Any application submitted post deadline will not be accepted in any case. To apply for TS PGCET 2022, applicants need to pay the basic fee of Rs 1,000 for general category. For candidates applying under SC, ST, and PwD categories, the application fee is Rs 500.

Check important dates here

The TSCHE will conduct the Telangana Ed CET exam 2022 on July 26 and July 27, 2022

The TS PGCET 2022 is scheduled to be conducted between July 29 and August 1, 2022

TS PGCET 2022: Here is how to apply online

Step 1: Visit the official websites - pgcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Pay the application fee

Step 3: Fill in the application form and upload all the required documents

Step 4: Download the confirmation page for future references.

TS EDCET 2022: Overview

The registration process for the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET) 2022 has been extended. Eligible and interested candidates can register by visiting the official website - edcet.tsche.ac. All those students who wish to get admission into BEd (two-year) regular course in the colleges of education in Telangana for this academic year must apply for TS EDCET 2022. For general category candidates, the application fee is Rs. 650 and for SC/ ST/ PH category candidates, the application fee is Rs. 450

Telangana EDCET: Educational qualification

Candidates should have passed graduation and have scored at least 50 percent aggregate marks. Bachelors in Engineering or Technology with 50% aggregate marks.

It is to be noted that the candidates who are appearing for the final year degree examination will also be eligible to appear for the exam.

It is to be noted that candidates possessing a Masters Degree without having undertaken undergraduate study are not eligible for admission.

Applicants with a bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology should have 50 percent aggregate marks or any other qualification equivalent thereto. However, candidates belonging to the reserved categories viz., SC/ ST/ BC, and other reserved categories should have secured 40% marks in the qualifying exam, he said, adding that students appearing for the final year degree exams are also eligible to appear for the entrance test.

TS EDCET Registration: Here's how to apply for TS EDCET 2022