TS ICET 2022 Admit Card To Be Out Today; Know How To Download Call Letters

TS ICET 2022 admit card 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is scheduled to release the call letters for TS ICET 2022 exam on July 18, 2022. All those candidates who have gotten themselves registered to take the exam will be able to download their admit cards today. It will be uploaded on the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in, and could be downloaded by following these steps. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.

TS ICET 2022: Follow these steps to download hall tickets online

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should look for the admit card link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to key in their credentials

Step 4: Post logging in, admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details and guidelines mentioned on it and download it

Step 6: Take its printout and carry it to the exam hall

TS ICET 2022: List of important dates

Registrations were started on April 6, 2022

The deadline to apply ended on June 27, 2022

The deadline to apply by paying a late fee of Rs. 250 was July 11, 2022

TS ICET 2022 admit cards will be released on July 18, 2022

TS ICET will be conducted on July 27 and 28, 2022

TS ICET provisional answer key will be out on August 4, 2022

The deadline to raise objections against the provisional key will end on April 8, 2022

TS ICET Results 2022 and the final answer key will be released on August 22, 2022

On behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Kakatiya University, Warangal will be conducting the entrance test. The exam will be held in offline mode at various centers across the state. TS ICET 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on July 27 in the afternoon shift. The exam is scheduled to begin at 2:30 pm and will continue till 5 pm. On the second day which is July 28, the exam will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will be held between 10 am to 12:30 pm and the exam in the afternoon shift will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. For more details, candidates are free to go to the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in.