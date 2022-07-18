TS ICET 2022 Admit Card To Be Out Today; Know How To Download Call Letters

Quick links:
Image: Pexels
TS ICET 2022 admit card 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is scheduled to release the call letters for TS ICET 2022 exam on July 18, 2022. All those candidates who have gotten themselves registered to take the exam will be able to download their admit cards today. It will be uploaded on the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in, and could be downloaded by following these steps. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.
On behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Kakatiya University, Warangal will be conducting the entrance test. The exam will be held in offline mode at various centers across the state. TS ICET 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on July 27 in the afternoon shift. The exam is scheduled to begin at 2:30 pm and will continue till 5 pm. On the second day which is July 28, the exam will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will be held between 10 am to 12:30 pm and the exam in the afternoon shift will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. For more details, candidates are free to go to the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in.