TS ICET 2022 Counselling Phase 1 Provisional Allotment Result To Be Out Today; Check Steps

TS ICET 2022 Counselling Phase 1: The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET)-2022 provisional seat allotment result for phase 1 is expected to be released today by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Candidates can check their TS ICET 2022 provisional seat allotment list by visiting the official website - tsicet.nic.in. All those candidates who have cleared the TS ICET 2022 exam conducted by Osmania University are eligible to apply for the TS ICET counselling process. After the declaration of the TS ICET provisional seat allotment, candidates are required to pay their tuition fee and report online.

TS ICET 2022 Counselling Schedule

Provisional Allotment of Seats - October 18, 2022.

Payment of Tutition fees and self-reporting through website - October 18 to 21, 2022.

Second and final phase begins - October 23, 2022.

TS ICET 2022 Counselling Phase 1: Here's how to check the result

Step 1: To check the TS ICET provisional seat allotment result, candidates are required to visit the official website at tsicet.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the tab "Candidate Login."

Step 3: Next, enter your login ID, hall ticket number, password, date of birth, and alphanumeric captcha code in the login window.

Step 4: Now, click on the submit button, which is given below the login window.

Step 5: The preliminary TS ICET allotment result for phase 1 will be displayed on the screen.

TS ICET 2022 Counselling Phase 1: More Details

The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, TS ICET Counselling 2022 is being held for candidates who want to apply for admissions into various state colleges and universities in Telangana for MBA and MCA courses. Meanwhile, it is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock