TS ICET 2022 Final Phase Counselling Slot Booking Begins Today; Check Steps To Apply

TS ICET 2022 Final Phase Counselling: The final phase of counselling will be conducted by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) today. According to the schedule, the counselling will begin with slot booking against the TS ICET Counseling Provisional Allotment Result and candidates will be required to book their slots by visiting the official website at tsicet.nic.in.

As per the official calendar, the facility for online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee & slot booking for selection of Help Line Centre, date & time to attend for Certificate Verification for not attended candidates in the First Phase is till today, October 23, 2022. Candidates who have already booked a slot can complete the certificate verification on October 24, 2022. The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, TS ICET Counselling 2022 is being held for candidates who want to apply for admissions into various state colleges and universities in Telangana for MBA and MCA courses.

TS ICET 2022 Final Phase: Here's how to book slots

Step 1: To register, candidates are required to visit the official counselling website for TS ICET 2022, tsicet.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the candidate login tab.

Step 3: Now, candidates are required to enter their login credentials, including login ID, hall ticket number, password, and date of birth, and log in.

Step 4: Candidates should then proceed with slot booking.

Step 5: Candidates must take a printout of the document for future use.

It is to be noted that the provisional allotment list will be published by the authorities on October 28 and candidates will have to report at the allotted college between October 29 and October 31, 2022. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative