TS ICET 2022 Registration Begins At Icet.tsche.ac.in, Here's How To Apply

TS ICET Registration 2022: Kakatiya University, Warangal has activated the registration link for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, TS ICET 2022 on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. On behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Kakatiya University, Warangal will be conducting the entrance test. Interested candidates can apply now by going to the official website and following the steps mentioned below. The deadline to fill out the registration form ends on June 27, 2022. The application forms have to be submitted online and the exam will be held in offline mode at various centers across the state.

TS ICET 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on July 27 in the afternoon shift. The exam is scheduled to begin at 2:30 pm and will continue till 5 pm. On the second day which is July 28, the exam will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will be held between 10 am to 12:30 pm and the exam in afternoon shift will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. List of important dates can be checked here and for more details, candidates are free to go to the official website icet.tsche.ac.in.

TS ICET 2022: Check important dates here

Registrations have been started on April 6, 2022

The deadline to apply ends on June 27, 2022

The deadline to apply by paying a late fee of Rs. 250 is July 11, 2022

Last date to apply with a late fee of Rs. 500 is July 18, 2022

Last date to apply with a late fee of Rs. 1000 is July 23, 2022

TS ICET 2022 admit cards will be released on July 18, 2022

TS ICET will be conducted on July 27 and 28, 2022

TS ICET provisional answer key will be out on August 4, 2022

The deadline to raise objections will end on April 8, 2022

TS ICET Results 2022 and the final answer key will be released on August 22, 2022

Check application fee details here