TS ICET 2022 Registration Begins At Icet.tsche.ac.in, Here's How To Apply

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
TS ICET Registration 2022: Kakatiya University, Warangal has activated the registration link for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, TS ICET 2022 on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. On behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Kakatiya University, Warangal will be conducting the entrance test. Interested candidates can apply now by going to the official website and following the steps mentioned below. The deadline to fill out the registration form ends on June 27, 2022. The application forms have to be submitted online and the exam will be held in offline mode at various centers across the state.
TS ICET 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on July 27 in the afternoon shift. The exam is scheduled to begin at 2:30 pm and will continue till 5 pm. On the second day which is July 28, the exam will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will be held between 10 am to 12:30 pm and the exam in afternoon shift will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. List of important dates can be checked here and for more details, candidates are free to go to the official website icet.tsche.ac.in.