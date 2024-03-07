×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 08:03 IST

TS ICET 2024 registration begins today for admissions to MBA, MCA colleges

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad, will commence the registration process for TS ICET 2024 on March 7 for admissions to MBA, MCA.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image: Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad, will commence the registration process for TS ICET 2024 on March 7. Aspiring candidates can access the TS ICET 2024 notification and application link on the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in. The deadline for submission of online applications without a late fee is April 30. However, for those applying after this date, a late fee of Rs 250 will be applicable until May 17, and Rs 500 until May 27. The TS ICET for MBA is scheduled to take place on June 4 and 5. The TS ICET 2024 examination is scheduled to take place on June 4 and June 5.

TS ICET 2024 Schedule 

  • Issue of Notification: March 5
  • Commencement of submission of online applications: March 7
  • Last date for Submission of Online Applications without Late fee: April 30
  • Last date for Submission of Online Applications with Late fee of ₹250 and ₹500: May 17 to May 27
  • Exam date: June 4 and June 5

TS ICET 2024 will be a computer-based test consisting of 200 questions to be completed within 150 minutes. The questions will be categorized into three sections: analytical ability, mathematical ability, and communication ability.

TS ICET 2024 exam pattern

  • The exam will be conducted in online mode.
  • The total duration of the exam will be 2.5 hours.
  • There will be a total of 200 questions.
  • The questions will be in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format.
  • One mark will be awarded for every correct answer, with no negative marking.
Published March 7th, 2024 at 08:03 IST

