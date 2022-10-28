TS ICET Counselling 2022 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Declared; Here's How To Check

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
TS ICET Counselling 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 counselling final phase seat allotment result today, October 28. Candidates can check the TS ICET provisional allotment result by visiting the official website at tsicet.nic.in. According to the schedule, the option for the candidates to self-report and pay the tuition payment will be available between October 28 and October 30, 2022.
Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the final phase of TS ICET Counselling 2022 are required to download their allotment order before going for reporting. TSCHE will start the process of spot admissions for TS ICET Counselling after the final phase. Spot admissions will be held for MBA and MCA Private Unaided Colleges in Telangana. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more.