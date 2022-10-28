TS ICET Counselling 2022 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Declared; Here's How To Check

TS ICET Counselling 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 counselling final phase seat allotment result today, October 28. Candidates can check the TS ICET provisional allotment result by visiting the official website at tsicet.nic.in. According to the schedule, the option for the candidates to self-report and pay the tuition payment will be available between October 28 and October 30, 2022.

Here's how to check the Final Phase Seat Allotment Results for the TS ICET 2022

Step 1: To view the final phase seat allotment results, candidates must go to the official website, tsicet.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the candidate log in.

Step 3: Now, select the college and click on the "Submit" button.

Step 4: The TS ICET counselling 2022 provisional allotment will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Cross-check and print for future reference.

Here's direct to check the Final Phase Seat Allotment Results for the TS ICET 2022 - Click Here

Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the final phase of TS ICET Counselling 2022 are required to download their allotment order before going for reporting. TSCHE will start the process of spot admissions for TS ICET Counselling after the final phase. Spot admissions will be held for MBA and MCA Private Unaided Colleges in Telangana. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more.

