TS ICET Counselling Registration Begins, Here's How To Register For Round 1

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has begun the registration process for the first round of Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) counselling 2023 for admission to MBA programmes in the state college today, September 6. Interested candidates can apply online for the counselling by visiting the official website at tsicet.nic.in. The registration window will close on September 11.

According to the schedule, the document verification for the candidates who have booked the slots will be held from September 8 to September 12. The provisional seat allotment result will be announced on or before September 17. Candidates will be able to pay the tuition fee and report to their college through the website from September 17 to September 20.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates who qualified in TS ICET 2023 and secured 50% for OC and 45% for others in aggregate marks in degree or its equivalent exam are eligible to apply for the TS ICET 2023 counselling.

How to register for TS ICET Counselling 2023

Visit the official website at tsicet.nic.in

Pay the processing fee for counseling

Key in the registration number given on TSICET-2023 Hall Ticket, TSICET-2023 Examination Hall Ticket Number, and Date of Birth as mentioned in the SSC Marks Memo

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the printout for future reference.

TS ICET 2023 counselling schedule

Online registration and fee payment- September 6 to September 11

Certificate verification for already booked candidates - September 8 to September 12

Exercising option after certificate verification - September 8 to September 13

Freezing Option - September 13

Provisional seat allotment on or before- September 17

Payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through website - September 17 to September 20

Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification for not attended candidates in First Phase - September 22

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates- September 23

Exercising Options - September 22 to 24

Freezing of options - September 24

Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before - September 28

Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website- September 28- 30

Reporting at the allotted College - September 29 to 30

The Spot Admission guidelines for MBA and MCA Private Unaided Colleges will be placed in the website- September 29