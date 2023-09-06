TS ICET Counselling Registration Begins, Here's How To Register For Round 1

Quick links:
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has begun the registration process for the first round of Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) counselling 2023 for admission to MBA programmes in the state college today, September 6. Interested candidates can apply online for the counselling by visiting the official website at tsicet.nic.in. The registration window will close on September 11.
According to the schedule, the document verification for the candidates who have booked the slots will be held from September 8 to September 12. The provisional seat allotment result will be announced on or before September 17. Candidates will be able to pay the tuition fee and report to their college through the website from September 17 to September 20.
Candidates who qualified in TS ICET 2023 and secured 50% for OC and 45% for others in aggregate marks in degree or its equivalent exam are eligible to apply for the TS ICET 2023 counselling.
Visit the official website at tsicet.nic.in
Pay the processing fee for counseling
Key in the registration number given on TSICET-2023 Hall Ticket, TSICET-2023 Examination Hall Ticket Number, and Date of Birth as mentioned in the SSC Marks Memo
Upload all the required documents
Submit the form and take the printout for future reference.
Online registration and fee payment- September 6 to September 11
Certificate verification for already booked candidates - September 8 to September 12
Exercising option after certificate verification - September 8 to September 13
Freezing Option - September 13
Provisional seat allotment on or before- September 17
Payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through website - September 17 to September 20
Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification for not attended candidates in First Phase - September 22
Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates- September 23
Exercising Options - September 22 to 24
Freezing of options - September 24
Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before - September 28
Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website- September 28- 30
Reporting at the allotted College - September 29 to 30
The Spot Admission guidelines for MBA and MCA Private Unaided Colleges will be placed in the website- September 29
