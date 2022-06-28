TS ICET, TS LAWCET 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education has extended the deadline to register for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, TS ICET and Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test, TS LAWCET 2022. As per the revised schedule, the registration dates have been extended till July 4 for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test and till July 5 for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test. Telangana entrance exam TS ICET examination 2022 will now be conducted on July 27 and 28, 2022. The TS LAWCET examination will be held on July 21 and 22, 2022. Interested candidates who have not applied yet, can apply before the extended guideline. Steps that need to be followed are mentioned below. For more details, candidates are advised to go to the official website.

TS LAWCET, TS EAMCET 2022: List of official websites

icet.tsche.ac.in lawcet.tsche.ac.in

TS ICET, TS LAWCET 2022 Registration: Check Important Dates

Last Date to apply for TS LAWCET 2022: July 5, 2022

Last Date to apply for TS ICET 2022: July 4, 2022

TS ICET 2022: Follow these steps for registration

Step 1: Go to the official website of TS ICET at icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the application link

Step 3: Enter the details and make the payment of the application fees

Step 4: Fill in the application form and click on submit

Step 5: Post submitting, download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need

TS LAWCET 2022: Here's a step-by-step guide to apply for exam