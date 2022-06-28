TS ICET, TS LAWCET 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education has extended the deadline to register for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, TS ICET and Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test, TS LAWCET 2022. As per the revised schedule, the registration dates have been extended till July 4 for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test and till July 5 for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test. Telangana entrance exam TS ICET examination 2022 will now be conducted on July 27 and 28, 2022. The TS LAWCET examination will be held on July 21 and 22, 2022. Interested candidates who have not applied yet, can apply before the extended guideline. Steps that need to be followed are mentioned below. For more details, candidates are advised to go to the official website.
TS LAWCET, TS EAMCET 2022: List of official websites
- icet.tsche.ac.in
- lawcet.tsche.ac.in
TS ICET, TS LAWCET 2022 Registration: Check Important Dates
- Last Date to apply for TS LAWCET 2022: July 5, 2022
- Last Date to apply for TS ICET 2022: July 4, 2022
TS ICET 2022: Follow these steps for registration
- Step 1: Go to the official website of TS ICET at icet.tsche.ac.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the application link
- Step 3: Enter the details and make the payment of the application fees
- Step 4: Fill in the application form and click on submit
- Step 5: Post submitting, download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need
TS LAWCET 2022: Here's a step-by-step guide to apply for exam
- Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website mentioned above
- Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for the application link
- Step 3: After being redirected to another page, fill in the details
- Step 4: Upload required documents and pay the fee
- Step 5: Submit the form and download the confirmation page
- Step 6: Take its printout for future reference