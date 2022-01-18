TS LAWCET 2021 Phase 2 Allotment Results Released; Here's Direct Link To Check

TS LAWCET Counselling 2021: The counselling result for the TS LAWCET 2021 Phase 2 have been declared on the official website of TSCHE. Candidates who have registered their names for the Phase 2 Counselling process can visit the official website of Telangana State Council of Higher Education to check the counselling results. Candidates must take note that the last date to apply for TS LAWCET Counselling is January 20, 2022. The TS LAWCET 2021 Counselling Phase 2 Results are available on the official website - lawcet.tsche.ac.in. Check key details given below.

TS LAWCET Phase 2: Shortlisted candidates must visit the college allotted to complete the admission process

Candidates who have been shortlisted are required to visit the college allotted to complete the admission process which will end on January 20, 2022. Students must make sure that they report for the verification of Original Certificates along with the Tuition Fee payment challan between January 18 and 20, 2022. As per media reports, TSCHE would conduct a mop-up round depending on the number of seats left vacant after the phase 2 allotments. The State Council would release the notification regarding the mop-up round on the official website.

Direct link to check TS LAWCET 2021 phase 2 allotment results - Click here

Here's how to check TS LAWCET 2021 phase 2 allotment results

Step 1: Candidates need to open the TS LAWCET 2021 Counselling Website

Step 2: Then, on the homepage Click on the 2021 Admission link

Step 3: Click on the TS LAWCET 2021 Phase 2 Allotment candidate login link

Step 4: Now, fill in credentials such as Login ID and Password

Step 5: Automatically, a new page would open were the allotment list will be displayed

Step 6: Download the TS LAWCET 2021 Phase 2 allotment results for further need.

Image: Shutterstock, Representative