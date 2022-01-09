TS LAWCET 2021: Phase 2 Counselling Registration Ends Today; Check Direct Link To Register

TS LAWCET phase 2 Counselling: The counselling dates for TS LAWCET have been released for the next round of admissions. As per the dates, the registration for the Telangana State Law and PG Law Common Entrance Test Phase 2 counselling ends on Sunday, January 9, 2022. This has been announced by Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). All the interested and eligible candidates should make sure to apply for the same before deadline. Applications submitted post deadline will not be considered in any case. Candidates in order to get themselves registered, will have to go to the official website lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in

As soon as the registration procedure will be over, TSCHE will activate the option of selecting and editing web options. It will have to be accessed by all eligible candidates. To be noted that TS LAWCET 2021 counselling is being conducted in order to select candidates to LLB/LLM courses offered by the colleges of Telangana. As per the datesheet, this is the last round of counselling. The result of the TS LAWCET 2021 seat allotment will be announced on January 17, 2022.

Here is the direct link for registration.

TS LAWCET counselling: Check important dates here

Online registration cum verification, online payment should be done between January 7 and January 9, 2022. Display list of eligible candidates for web options selection will be out on January 10, 2022. Exercising web options should be done between January 10 to 11, 2022. Editing of web options on January 12, 2022. List of provisionally selected candidates will be out on January 17, 2022. Reporting at concerned college for verification of documents and payment of fee should be done between January 18 to January 20, 2022.

Candidates must note that the final options submitted by them will be considered while preparing the seat allotment result. The provisional seat allotment result is scheduled to be out on December 17, 2021. The final admission would be given subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for being updated about TS LAWET Counselling 2021.