TS LAWCET 2022 Hall Ticket Out: Exam On July 21; Here's Direct Link

The TS LAWCET 2022 Hall Ticket has been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, today, July 15, 2022. All those candidates who have registered to appear for the TS LAWCET Exam can now download their hall tickets by visiting the official website – lawcet.tsche.ac.in. According to the official calendar issued by TSCHE, the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test, TS LAWCET 2022, is scheduled to begin on July 21, 2022, onwards.

It is advised that candidates must take a printout of their hall tickets and carry the hard copy with them on the day of the LAWCET 2022 entrance exam. Candidates who fail to carry their hall tickets will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the TS LAWCET 2022 Exam.

TS LAWCET 2022 Hall Ticket: Here's how to download Hall Ticket

Step 1: To download the TS LAWCET 2022 Hall Ticket, candidates need to visit the official website – lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link which reads' Download Hall Ticket ’

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter their application number, date of birth, and mobile number.

Step 4: Automatically, the TS LAWCET 2022 Hall Ticket will be displayed online.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the document for future reference.

The LAWCET 2022 entrance exam will be held on behalf of TSCHE Osmania University, Hyderabad. TS LAWCET 2022 for admissions into the 3 Year LLB program will be conducted on July 21, 2022. The LAWCET exam for admissions into the 5 Year LLB Course would be conducted by Osmania University on July 22, 2022. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

