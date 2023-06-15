Last Updated:

TS LAWCET And PGLCET Results 2023 To Be Declared Today At 4 Pm, See How To Check Scores

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 results Date, Time: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will be releasing the results for the TS LAWCET and PGLCET today.

Nandini Verma
TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 results Date and Time: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will be releasing the results for the TS LAWCET and PGLCET exams today, June 15 at 4 pm. Once released, candidates who took the exam will be able to download the result and final answer keys by visiting the official website of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education - tsche.ac.in. The exam was conducted on May 25. 

Osmania University, Hyderabad who conducts the exams on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education released the answer key of the test on May 29.  Candidates were allowed to raise objections till May 31 After considering the valid objections, a final answer key will also be released today. 

The qualifying percentage mark for securing rank in TS LAWCET is 35% marks (42 out of 120 marks). No minimum qualifying marks for the SC/ST candidates. The steps that candidates will have to follow to check results are mentioned below. 

Steps to check TS LAWCET answer key 2023

  • Visit the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the ‘Master Question Papers’ link
  • Select relevant shift/ course
  • The TS LAWCET, PGLCET final answer key will appear on screen
  • Download and match responses to calculate the probable score.

Steps to check TS LAWCET result 2023

  • Visit the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in
  • Click on the result link (when available)
  • Enter TS LAWCET hall ticket no, date of birth
  • The TS LAWCET result will appear on screen
  • Download and take its printout.

TS LAWCET 2023: Overview

The TS PGLCET and LAWCET for 3 years and 5 years LLB course were conducted on May 25. The examination was held by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE for admission to 3-year and 5-year LLB Regular courses and 2-year LLM courses in law colleges in Telangana. 

