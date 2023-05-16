TS LAWCET Hall Ticket 2023 Released, Exam On May 25; Here's Direct Link To Download

The TS LAWCET 2023 Hall Ticket has been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, today, May 16. All those candidates who have registered to appear for the TS LAWCET Exam can now download their hall tickets by visiting the official website – lawcet.tsche.ac.in. A direct link to download TS LAWCET hall ticket 2023 has been given below.

According to the official calendar issued by TSCHE, the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test, TS LAWCET(3-YDC & 5-YDC), and TS PGLCET(LL.M.) will be held on May 25. The exams will be held in three sessions:

Session 1: 09:30 AM to 11:00 AM

Session 2: 12:30 PM to 02:00 PM

Session 3: 04:00 PM to 05:30 PM

It is advised that candidates must take a printout of their hall tickets and carry the hard copy with them on the day of the LAWCET 2023 entrance exam. Candidates who do not carry their hall tickets will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the TS LAWCET 2023 Exam.

TS LAWCET 2023 Hall Ticket: Here's how to download Hall Ticket

Step 1: To download the TS LAWCET 2023 Hall Ticket, candidates need to visit the official website – lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link which reads' Download Hall Ticket ’

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter their registration number, date of birth, and mobile number.

Step 4: Automatically, the TS LAWCET 2023 Hall Ticket will be displayed online.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the document for future reference.

The LAWCET 2023 entrance exam will be held on behalf of TSCHE Osmania University, Hyderabad. TS LAWCET 2023 for admissions into the 3 Year LLB program will be conducted on May 25. The LAWCET exam for admissions into the 5-Year LLB Course would be conducted by Osmania University. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for latest updates and more details.