Updated February 28th, 2024 at 13:29 IST

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2024 notification out, registrations from March 1; Check important dates here

TS LAWCET for 3-year and 5-year LLB programs and the TS PGLCET 2024 for postgraduate law courses will be conducted on June 3, 2024.

Nandini Verma
Laptop
Laptop | Image:Unsplash
The Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and Telangana State Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) 2024 exam notification have been officially released online. As per the announcement, the TS LAWCET for 3-year and 5-year LLB programs and the TS PGLCET 2024 for postgraduate law courses will be conducted on June 3, 2024. Candidates aspiring to appear for these examinations can access the online applications starting from March 1, 2024.

The applications for TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET 2024 will be available online until the deadline for submission. As per the exam notification, the last date for students to submit their applications without incurring a late fee is April 15, 2024. However, the application link will remain active until May 25, 2024, allowing candidates to complete their submissions within the extended timeframe.

TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET 2024 schedule:

  • Notification of TS LAWCET & PGLCET-2024: February 28, 2024
  • Commencement of Submission & Registration of Online Application Form: March 1, 2024
  • Last Date for Registration & Submission of Online Application Form: March 15, 2024
  • Last Date for Registration & Submission of Online Application Form with Late Fee of Rs.4000/-: May 25, 2024
  • Correction of Online Application Data: May 20 to 25, 2024
  • Commencement of Downloading of Hall Tickets: May 30, 2024
  • Date and Time of TS LAWCET & PGLCET -2024 Examination: June 3, 2024
  • Announcement of Preliminary Key: June 6, 2024
  • Last Date of Submission of Objections on Preliminary Key: June 7, 2024
  • Announcement of Final Key and Test Entrance Result: Will be intimated

When applying for the TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET 2024 entrance exams, students are required to submit the registration fee online. The fee details for both streams/courses are as follows:

TS LAWCET (LL.B. 3/5 Years):

  • OC & BCs: Rs. 900
  • SC/ST & PH: Rs. 600

TS PGLCET (LL.M.):

  • OC & BCs: Rs. 1100
  • SC/ST & PH: Rs. 900
Published February 28th, 2024 at 13:29 IST

