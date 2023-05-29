TS LAWCET, PGLCET Answer Key 2023 OUT, Here's Direct Link To Download

TS LAWCET Answer Keys 2023: The answer keys for the TS LAWCET and PGLCET examinations have been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Candidates can download the answer keys by visiting the official website of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education - tsche.ac.in. Also, candidates can raise objections till May 31 at 5 pm.

The TS LAWCET 2023 was conducted on May 25 in three sessions. The examination was held by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE for admission to 3-year and 5-year LLB Regular courses and 2-year LLM courses in law colleges in Telangana.

How to download TS LAWCET Answer key