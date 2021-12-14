TS LAWCET Web Options 2021: Phase 1 Editing Of Options Begins Today, Check Details Here

The Phase 1 Editing of Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test web options entry will begin on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. This comes after the completion of TS LAWCET Web Options 2021 selection through counselling on December 13, 2021. From Tuesday, candidates will be able to make changes on the official website, lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in. This editing facility is being provided by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. Candidates must also know that the same facility will also be applicable to TS PGLCET, whose counselling also moves alongside TS LAWCET.

In order to edit web options, candidates will have to log in to the official website lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in. TSCHE is also expected to activate a separate link on December 14 so that the facility is available. The steps to edit web options have been attached below.

TS LAWCET Web Options Entry 2021: Here’s how to edit and make changes

Interested candidates who have already got themselves registered will have to go to the counselling website of Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test – lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in.

On the homepage, candidates should click on the link that reads, 'Web Options Editing Login.'

Candidates will then be redirected to the login window where they will have to enter the required login credentials like admit card number and rank

Candidates will then be able to view the web options selected by them. Candidates should make the changes and save the same

After submitting, candidates are advised to make a note of the final options submitted for future reference

Candidates must note that the final options submitted by them will be considered while preparing the seat allotment result. The provisional seat allotment result is scheduled to be out on December 17, 2021. The final admission would be given subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for being updated about TS LAWET Counselling 2021.