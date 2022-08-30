TS PECET 2022 Registration Deadline Ends Today, Here's How To Fill Application Form

TS PECET Registration 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education will be closing the registration window for TS PECET on August 30, 2022. Interested candidates who have not applied yet should make sure to apply now. Check details of registration procedure for the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test till August 30, 2022. For more details, candidates can go to the official website pecet.tsche.ac.in.

To be noted that earlier the last date to register without paying a late fee for TS PECET was August 12, 2022. It was then extended to August 30, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, the step-by-step process to apply has been attached.

TS PECET 2022: Check exam fee details here

For non-reserves category candidates, the TS PECET 2022 examination fee is Rs 800 for non-reserved category candidates.

The examination fee for SC / ST candidates will be Rs 400.

The date for late fees will be updated soon on the website. Candidates will be charged with a late fee of Rs.500, Rs.2000 and Rs.5000.

TS PECET 2022: Check schedule highlights here

At first the deadline to register without paying late fee was August 8, 2022

It was extended to August 30, 2022

TS PECET 2022 is scheduled to be held in the second week of September 2022

The physical efficiency tests have been postponed till September 2022

TS PECET 2022 Results will be declared one week after the PET exams

TS PECET 2022: Here's how to fill registration form