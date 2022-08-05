TS PECET 2022: Registration Deadline Extended Till Aug 12, Here's Direct Link To Apply

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
TS PECET Registration 2022: In an important notice released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, it has informed that the registration procedure for the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test, TS PECET 2022 has been extended. Candidates can now apply without a late fee for TS PECET till August 12, 2022. Earlier, the last date to complete the registration without a late fee was August 8, 2022. Now, interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website - pecet.tsche.ac.in. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for the TS PECET and a direct link for registration has been provided.
“The last date for Submission & Registration of Online Application Form without Late Fee is extended upto 12-08-2022”, reads the official website.
In case candidates fail to fill out the TS PECET 2022 application form on the last date, they can again submit the form by giving a late fee. However, TSCHE has currently not updated the dates for the same. Also, dates related to the hall tickets and so on will be updated on the official website sometime soon. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.