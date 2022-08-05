TS PECET 2022: Registration Deadline Extended Till Aug 12, Here's Direct Link To Apply

TS PECET Registration 2022: In an important notice released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, it has informed that the registration procedure for the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test, TS PECET 2022 has been extended. Candidates can now apply without a late fee for TS PECET till August 12, 2022. Earlier, the last date to complete the registration without a late fee was August 8, 2022. Now, interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website - pecet.tsche.ac.in. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for the TS PECET and a direct link for registration has been provided.

“The last date for Submission & Registration of Online Application Form without Late Fee is extended upto 12-08-2022”, reads the official website.

Examination fees

The TS PECET 2022 examination fee is Rs 800 for non-reserved category candidates.

The examination fee for SC / ST candidates is Rs 400.

TS PECET 2022 Registration: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply, candidates are required to visit the official website of the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (pecet.tsche.ac.in).

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "Online Registrations" link to submit the application forms.

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will open where candidates can register and log in using their credentials.

Step 4: Now, fill out all the details and upload the important documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee in step 5.

Step 6: Tap on the "submit" button.

Step 7: The TS PECET application form will be submitted.

Step 8: Download the copy and print it for future reference.

Here's direct link to apply for TS PECET 2022 - CLICK HERE

In case candidates fail to fill out the TS PECET 2022 application form on the last date, they can again submit the form by giving a late fee. However, TSCHE has currently not updated the dates for the same. Also, dates related to the hall tickets and so on will be updated on the official website sometime soon. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

