TS PECET 2022 Registration Deadline Extended Till Aug 30, Here's How To Apply

TS PECET Registration 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, through a notice has informed that it has once again extended the deadline to apply without paying late fee. Now. candidates can complete the registration procedure for the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test till August 30, 2022. Earlier the deadline to apply without a late fee for TS PECET was August 12, 2022. Now, interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website - pecet.tsche.ac.in. This extension has been made due to the heavy rainfall the state of Telangana is witnessing now. For the convenience of the candidates, the step-by-step process to apply has been attached.

TS PECET 2022: Check exam fee details here

For non-reserves category candidates, the TS PECET 2022 examination fee is Rs 800 for non-reserved category candidates.

The examination fee for SC / ST candidates will be Rs 400.

TS PECET 2022: Check important dates here

At first the deadline to register without paying late fee was August 8, 2022

It was extended to August 12, 2022

It has again been extended to August 30, 2022

TS PECET 2022 is scheduled to be held in the second week of September 2022

The physical efficiency tests have been postponed till September 2022

TS PECET 2022 Results will be declared one week after the PET exams

TS PECET 2022 Registration: Follow these steps to fill application form