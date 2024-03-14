×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 09:09 IST

TS PECET 2024 Registration Begins Today, Here's How to Register for Physical Education CET

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will open the registration window for Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test today.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will open the registration window for  Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) 2024 today, March 14.  The deadline for submitting online applications without incurring a late fee is set for May 15, 2024. However, candidates can avail themselves of extended time frames by submitting their applications with varying late fee slabs, up until May 31, 2024.

The examination itself is scheduled to take place from June 10 to June 13, 2024, providing candidates with a defined timeframe to prepare and strategize

Advertisement

How to register for TS PECET 2024

For candidates eager to apply for TS PECET 2024, the process is streamlined and accessible through the official website of TSCHE. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to navigate the application process:

Advertisement
  1. Visit the official website of TSCHE at tsche.website.
  2. Locate and click on the TS PECET 2024 registration link, prominently displayed on the homepage.
  3. Input the required registration details and log in to your account.
  4. Proceed to fill out the application form meticulously and make the necessary payment of application fees.
  5. Upon completion, click on the submit button and download a copy of the submitted application for future reference.

For further details and updates related to TS PECET 2024, candidates are encouraged to stay connected with the official website of TSCHE.

Advertisement

For additional information, candidates can refer to the official notice provided on the website.

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 09:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

X Men Actress Olivia Munn Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Olivia's Cancer Diagnosis

3 minutes ago
FIR charges against Sheikh Shahjahan

Shahjahan's Bro Summoned

5 minutes ago
Representative image of nurses.

UPUMS Nursing Officer

8 minutes ago
One Dead and 29 rescued after gold mine collapses in Australia

Ballarat Gold Mine

10 minutes ago
Income Tax Raid

Balkrishna Industries

13 minutes ago
Dalal Street

Sensex, Nifty rebound

14 minutes ago
Mercedes Mone

Mone debuts in AEW

17 minutes ago
Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Yuvraj Singh on MI

19 minutes ago
Stott Pilates

Attain better posture

20 minutes ago
Paul Alexander - The man with Iron lung

Paul Alexander Dies at 78

21 minutes ago
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio

Kolkata Man Killed

38 minutes ago
Moringa Leaves

Moringa Leaves Benefits

40 minutes ago
Demat accounts rise

Demat accounts rises

40 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

41 minutes ago
Importance of an uninterrupted nap

World Sleep Day 2024

41 minutes ago
Gopal Snacks

Gopal Snacks listing

41 minutes ago
Representative picture of healthy hair

Decoding Hair Products

43 minutes ago
Basant Utsav in West Bengal

Holi Traditions In India

43 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MHA to Set Up Helpline for Those Seeking Indian Citizenship Under CAA

    India News11 hours ago

  2. Supreme Court Chief Justice Felicitates Daughter Of Supreme Court Cook

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Mysuru's 31-Year-Old 'King' Yaduveer Wadiyar Given BJP LS Poll Ticket

    India News12 hours ago

  4. Simultaneous Elections Spur India's GDP, Ex Prez Kovind-Led Panel Told

    India News12 hours ago

  5. LS Polls: BJP Drops Several Sitting MPs in Its Second List of Candidates

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo