TS PGCET 2022 Registration Window Closes Today; Here's Direct Link To Register

TS PGCET 2022 Registration: The registration process for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, TS PGCET 2022, is underway and the registration window will close today on July 10, 2022. Candidates can apply for the Telangana PGCET exam without a late fee today, and from tomorrow onwards, the late fee will be applicable. All those candidates who have not applied can do so by visiting the official website - pgcet.tsche.ac.in. TS PGCET 2022 application form filling without late fees is only ending today. Candidates may please note that if they want to submit their applications again, they can do so but with a late fee.

TSPGCET 2022 Registration: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for the TS PGCET 2022, candidates need to visit the official website of the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test - pgcet.tsche.ac.in .

. Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Apply for TS PGCET 2022 without late fees."

Step 3: Candidates then need to fill out the application form by giving all details, uploading the documents, and paying the fees.

Step 4: After filling out the TS PGCET application form, click on the " Submit " button

" button Step 5: Download and take a printout of the copy for future use.

Here's the direct link to register for TS PGCET 2022 - CLICK HERE

TS PGCET 2022 hall ticket is expected to be released sometime soon. Candidates must take note that they need to enter their application number to download the PGCET hall ticket. According to the schedule, the TS PGCET exam will be held from July 29 to August 1, 2022. It is strongly recommended that candidates must keep a check on the official website for the latest updates on the exam.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)