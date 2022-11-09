TS PGECET 2022 Counselling: Special Round Registration Begins; Check Steps To Register

TS PGECET 2022 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, has started the TS PGECET 2022 counselling on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. All those candidates who want to apply for Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering and Pharmacy Counseling can do so by visiting the official website of TS PGECET at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in. Those candidates who have not registered and uploaded the certificate in Phase 1 and Phase 2 of counselling must register now and submit scanned copies of relevant original certificates to enable them to exercise web options and participate in the special round of counseling.

According to the schedule, the last date to register is November 11, 2022, and candidates can exercise their web options between November 11 and November 12, 2022. The authorities will prepare the college lists of the provisionally-selected candidates and place them on the website on November 15, 2022, and reporting will be done from November 15 to November 19, 2022. TS PGEC/TS PGECET 2022 special round counselling is for admission into M.E., M.Tech., M.Arch, M.Pharmacy, and Pharm.D. (P.B.) courses offered by various universities in the state of Telangana.

TS PGEC Counselling 2022: Registration Fee

The registration fee for the TS PGEC Counselling is Rs 1,200 and Rs 600 for SC/ST Candidates. The registration fee can be paid through online payment (Credit / Debit Cards / Internet Banking) in favour of ‘Secretary, TSCHE’.

Here's the direct link to apply for TS PGECET 2022 Counselling - Click Here

TS PGECET 2022 Counselling: Here's how to apply for special round registration