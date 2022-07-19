TS PGECET 2022 Registration Deadline With Late Fee Extended Till July 26

TS PGECET 2022 registration: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the deadline to apply for Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET 2022) with late fee. Interested candidates who have not applied till now can fill the form and submit the same after paying late fee by July 26, 2022. Candidates can apply for the PGECET 2022 exam by visiting the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

"The last date for online application submission with late fee of Rs 250 is extended upto July 26," the notification mentioned.

TS PGECET 2022: Check important dates here

Deadline to apply by paying late fee will end on July 26, 2022

According to the schedule, the Telangana PGECET exam will be conducted from July 29 to August 1, 2022. The examination will be held in two shifts from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and from 02.00 pm to 04.00 pm

TS PGECET registration 2022: Follow these steps to apply for the TS PEGCET

Step 1: To apply for the TS PEGCET 2022, candidates need to visit the official website—pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the link that reads, "Application Fee Payment."

Step 3: After submitting the fee, fill in the TS PGECET application form

Step 4: Candidates are then required to upload all the relevant documents and submit the PGECET form

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the confirmation page for future references

Check application fee details here

In order to apply for the PGECET entrance exam 2022, applicants need to pay the basic fee of Rs 1,000 for the general category.

The application fee for candidates applying under SC, ST, and PWD categories is Rs 500

TS PGECET Overview

TS PGECET is administered by the Osmania University, Hyderabad for admission of candidates into PG courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME / MTech/ MPharmacy / M.Arch ), Graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) in Telangana. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.