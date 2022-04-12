TS PGECET 2022: Registration Process Begins Today, See How To Apply

TS PGECET Registration 2022: The registration procedure for the Telangana Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test by Osmania University will begin today, April 12, 2022. All those candidates who want to apply for the entrance test can do so by visiting the official website of PGECET at pgecet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the examination is June 22, 2022.

TS PGECET Registration 2022: Here's how to apply for the TS PGECET 2022

Step 1: To apply, candidates must visit the official site of TS PGECET - pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Next, on the home page, click on the TS PGECET 2022 link.

Step 3: Now, enter the registration details and fill in the application form.

Step 4: Candidates need to upload the necessary documents and pay the application fees.

Step 5: Once done, click on the " Submit " button.

" button. Step 6: Your application has been submitted.

Step 7: Save a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

TS PGECET Registration 2022

Candidates who will qualify in the Telangana State Level Common Entrance Test will be eligible for admission to regular PG courses in engineering, technology, architecture, pharmacy (ME/M.Tech./M.Pharmacy/M.Arch), and graduate-level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) for the academic year 2022-2023, which will be administered by Osmania University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. Candidates belonging to the general category need to pay Rs 1000 as the application fee. Candidates applying under the SC, ST, and PWD categories need to pay Rs 500 at the time of application.

TS PGECET 2022 Exam Pattern

TS PGECET will be a Computer Based Test (CBT)

The duration of the examination will be 2 hours.

The question paper will carry 120 multiple choice objective-type questions, carrying one mark for each question.

There will be no negative marking.

The cut-off mark in the Common Entrance Test is 30 marks, in case of SC/ST there are no minimum marks.

