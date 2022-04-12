TS PGECET 2022: Registration Process Begins Today, See How To Apply

Quick links:
TS PGECET Registration 2022: The registration procedure for the Telangana Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test by Osmania University will begin today, April 12, 2022. All those candidates who want to apply for the entrance test can do so by visiting the official website of PGECET at pgecet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the examination is June 22, 2022.
Candidates who will qualify in the Telangana State Level Common Entrance Test will be eligible for admission to regular PG courses in engineering, technology, architecture, pharmacy (ME/M.Tech./M.Pharmacy/M.Arch), and graduate-level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) for the academic year 2022-2023, which will be administered by Osmania University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. Candidates belonging to the general category need to pay Rs 1000 as the application fee. Candidates applying under the SC, ST, and PWD categories need to pay Rs 500 at the time of application.