TS PGECET 2022 To Commence On Aug 2, Check Exam Day Instructions & Admit Card Details

TS PGECET 2022 will be conducted between August 2 and August 5, 2022. Registered candidates can check the last-minute exam day guidelines here.

TS PGECET

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE is all set to conduct the TS PGECET 2022 from August 2, 2022. The exam will be conducted for three days and will end on August 5, 2022. The candidates who are yet to download the TS PGECET 2022 admit card should download it today. The TS PGECET 2022 hall ticket has been updated on the official website, pgecet.tsche.ac.in, and can be downloaded by following these steps. In order to download admit cards, candidates should be ready with their registration number and roll number. 

Candidates should know that it is compulsory to carry hall tickets to the exam hall. In case they fail to carry the same, they will not be allowed to take exams. The direct link to download the TS PGECET 2022 admit card has been attached below. The TS PGECET 2022 exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first or morning shift will begin at 10 am and will continue till 12 noon. The second shift will be conducted between 2 pm and 4 pm. to 12 pm and afternoon 2 pm to 4 pm.

TS PGECET 2022 admit card: Follow these steps to download call letters 

  • Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website – pgecet.tsche.ac.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for the admit card window
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their roll number and date of birth/password
  • Step 4: Post submitting the details, the hall tickets will be displayed on screen
  • Step 5: Go through the call letter and download the same
  • Step 6: Candidates should take its printout for future reference. Along with TS PGECET Admit Card, candidates should also carry a valid ID proof to the exam hall.

Check exam day guidelines here

  • As mentioned above, candidates must first carry their revised hall ticket
  • Candidates should not carry any electronic device such as phone, laptop, tablet etc inside the exam hall
  • They should also read the guidelines mentioned on admit card
  • Candidates are advised to reach atleast half an hour before the reporting time

TS PGECET Overview

TS PGECET is administered by the Osmania University, Hyderabad for admission of candidates into PG courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME / MTech/ MPharmacy / M.Arch ), Graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) in Telangana. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details. 

