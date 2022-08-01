TS PGECET 2022 To Commence On Aug 2, Check Exam Day Instructions & Admit Card Details

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE is all set to conduct the TS PGECET 2022 from August 2, 2022. The exam will be conducted for three days and will end on August 5, 2022. The candidates who are yet to download the TS PGECET 2022 admit card should download it today. The TS PGECET 2022 hall ticket has been updated on the official website, pgecet.tsche.ac.in, and can be downloaded by following these steps. In order to download admit cards, candidates should be ready with their registration number and roll number.

Candidates should know that it is compulsory to carry hall tickets to the exam hall. In case they fail to carry the same, they will not be allowed to take exams. The direct link to download the TS PGECET 2022 admit card has been attached below. The TS PGECET 2022 exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first or morning shift will begin at 10 am and will continue till 12 noon. The second shift will be conducted between 2 pm and 4 pm. to 12 pm and afternoon 2 pm to 4 pm.

TS PGECET 2022 admit card: Follow these steps to download call letters

Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website – pgecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for the admit card window

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their roll number and date of birth/password

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the hall tickets will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Go through the call letter and download the same

Step 6: Candidates should take its printout for future reference. Along with TS PGECET Admit Card, candidates should also carry a valid ID proof to the exam hall.

Check exam day guidelines here

As mentioned above, candidates must first carry their revised hall ticket

Candidates should not carry any electronic device such as phone, laptop, tablet etc inside the exam hall

They should also read the guidelines mentioned on admit card

Candidates are advised to reach atleast half an hour before the reporting time

TS PGECET Overview

TS PGECET is administered by the Osmania University, Hyderabad for admission of candidates into PG courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME / MTech/ MPharmacy / M.Arch ), Graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) in Telangana. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.