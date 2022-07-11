TS PGECET: Last Date To Apply Without Late Fee Extended; Here's Direct Link To Register

Quick links:
TS PGECET Registration 2022: The registration deadline for the TS PGECET 2022 has been extended by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). As per the latest notice, the last date to apply for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2022 is now July 17. Earlier, the last date to register was July 10.
“The Last Date for Online Application Submission without Late Fee is extended upto 17/07/2022”, reads the official websites.
Interested and eligible candidates can submit their PGECET 2022 application form by visiting the official website - pgecet.tsche.ac.in. According to the schedule, the Telangana PGECET exam will be conducted from July 29 to August 1. The examination will be held in two shifts from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and from 02.00 pm to 04.00 pm.
TS PGECET is administered by the Osmania University, Hyderabad for admission of candidates into PG courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME / MTech/ MPharmacy / M.Arch ), Graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) in Telangana. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.