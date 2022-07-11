TS PGECET: Last Date To Apply Without Late Fee Extended; Here's Direct Link To Register

TS PGECET Registration 2022: The registration deadline for the TS PGECET 2022 has been extended by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). As per the latest notice, the last date to apply for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2022 is now July 17. Earlier, the last date to register was July 10.

“The Last Date for Online Application Submission without Late Fee is extended upto 17/07/2022”, reads the official websites.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their PGECET 2022 application form by visiting the official website - pgecet.tsche.ac.in. According to the schedule, the Telangana PGECET exam will be conducted from July 29 to August 1. The examination will be held in two shifts from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and from 02.00 pm to 04.00 pm.

Application fees

To apply for the PGECET entrance exam in 2022, applicants need to pay the basic fee of Rs 1,000 for the general category.

The application fee for candidates applying under SC, ST, and PWD categories is Rs 500.

TS PGECET registration 2022: Here's how to apply for the TS PEGCET

Step 1: To apply for the TS PEGCET 2022, candidates need to visit the official website—pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the link that reads, "Application Fee Payment."

Step 3: After submitting the fee, fill in the TS PGECET application form

Step 4: Candidates are then required to upload all the relevant documents and submit the PGECET form

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the confirmation page for future references

More Details

TS PGECET is administered by the Osmania University, Hyderabad for admission of candidates into PG courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME / MTech/ MPharmacy / M.Arch ), Graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) in Telangana. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

