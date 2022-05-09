TS POLYCET 2022 Application Process Starts Today; See How To Apply, Eligibility Here

TS POLYCET Registration 2022: The registration process for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test, conducted by the government of Telangana Department of Technical Education, will begin today, May 9, 2022. Candidates who want to register can do so by visiting the official websites - polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in and polycetts.nic.in. Candidates must note that the deadline for the registration process is June 4, and after that, no application form will be accepted.

As per the official information, candidates can register with a late fee till June 5, 2022, at 11:55 pm. The late fee for filling out the application form is Rs 100. Candidates must take note that the TS POLYCET will be held on June 30, 2022, and the TS POLYCET result will be announced after 12 days of the examination. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned step by step process to complete the registration process.

TS POLYCET 2022 Application: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the TS POLYCET official website at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the direct link to fill out the POLYCET application 2022.

Step 3: Finish the registration process by providing basic information, such as your name, gender, and phone number.

Step 4: Enter all the required details in the TS POLYCET application form, like educational qualifications, address, etc.

Step 5: Upload required documents like photographs and scanned signatures.

Step 6: Complete the payment process by using the online payment method.

TS POLYCET 2022 Application: Eligibility

To apply, candidates should have passed SSC (10th Class) or any other equivalent examination recognized by the governments of Telangana State and AP State and conducted in 2022 on the first attempt.

Candidates should be below 18 years of age to apply.

Candidates belonging to SC/ST can be of any age, but not more than that.

International students must be Indian citizens or PIO/OCI cardholders.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative