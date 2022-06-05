TS POLYCET 2022: Deadline To Apply Ends On June 6, Here's How To Fill Registration Form

TS POLYCET 2022: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) will be closing the registration window for Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) on Monday, June 6, 2022. Earlier the deadline to apply was June 4 which has been extended till June 6, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can get themselves registered for the TS POLYCET 2022 by tomorrow. For more details, candidates can go to the official website - polycetts.nic.in.

The Telangana POLYCET exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 30, 2022. According to the official information, as many as 11 colleges will be participating in the admission of candidates. A list of official websites has also been mentioned below.

List of official websites

polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in

polycetts.nic.in

Exam fees for TS POLYCET 2022

Candidates have to pay Rs 450 as an examination fee.

The examination fee is Rs 250 for SC/ST candidates.

TS POLYCET 2022 Application: Check eligibility details here

To apply, candidates should have passed SSC (10th Class) or any other equivalent examination recognized by the governments of Telangana State and AP State and conducted in 2022 on the first attempt

Candidates should be below 18 years of age to be eligible to apply

Candidates belonging to SC/ST can be of any age

International students must be Indian citizens or PIO/OCI cardholders

TS POLYCET 2022 Application: Here is how to get yourself registered