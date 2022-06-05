TS POLYCET 2022: Deadline To Apply Ends On June 6, Here's How To Fill Registration Form

TS POLYCET 2022: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) will be closing the registration window for Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) on Monday, June 6, 2022. Earlier the deadline to apply was June 4 which has been extended till June 6, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can get themselves registered for the TS POLYCET 2022 by tomorrow. For more details, candidates can go to the official website - polycetts.nic.in.
The Telangana POLYCET exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 30, 2022. According to the official information, as many as 11 colleges will be participating in the admission of candidates. A list of official websites has also been mentioned below.
List of official websites
- polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in
- polycetts.nic.in
Exam fees for TS POLYCET 2022
- Candidates have to pay Rs 450 as an examination fee.
- The examination fee is Rs 250 for SC/ST candidates.
TS POLYCET 2022 Application: Check eligibility details here
- To apply, candidates should have passed SSC (10th Class) or any other equivalent examination recognized by the governments of Telangana State and AP State and conducted in 2022 on the first attempt
- Candidates should be below 18 years of age to be eligible to apply
- Candidates belonging to SC/ST can be of any age
- International students must be Indian citizens or PIO/OCI cardholders
TS POLYCET 2022 Application: Here is how to get yourself registered
- Step 1: Candidates need to visit the TS POLYCET official website at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.
- Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the direct link to fill out the POLYCET application 2022.
- Step 3: Finish the registration process by providing basic information, such as your name, gender, and phone number.
- Step 4: Enter all the required details in the TS POLYCET application form, like educational qualifications, address, etc.
- Step 5: Upload required documents like photographs and scanned signatures.
- Step 6: Complete the payment process by using the online payment method.
- Step 7: Download the confirmation form, and take its printout for future reference