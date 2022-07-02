Last Updated:

TS Polycet 2022 Provisional Answer Key Out; Here's How To Raise Objections

TS Polycet 2022 provisional answer key has been released on the official website on July 1, 2022. Objections can be raised till July 2, 2022.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
TS Polycet 2022

Image: Shutterstock


TS Polycet 2022: State Board of Technical Education and Training, Hyderabad has released the TS Polycet 2022 provisional answer key on Friday, July 01, 2022. The answer key released is provisional in nature, therefore, candidates have an opportunity to raise objections. The answer key has been released for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS Polycet) which was conducted on June 30, 2022.

All those registered candidates who took the exam can check the answer key for the respective set they have attended. Reports suggest that a total of 1.31 lakh students have participated in the examination this year. List of official websites on which TS Polycet 2022 answer key has been uploaded are mentioned below.

List of official websites

  • polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in
  • polycetts.nic.in

Here's how to download TS Polycet 2022 provisional answer key

  • Step 1: Go to the official website of SBTET, Telangana, polycetts.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the TS Polycet 2022 answer key
  • Step 3: Next, open the answer key and scroll along with it to find the correct set number
  • Step 4: In the next step, cross-verify the answers marked in the answer key with the one mentioned on the OMR copy
  • Step 5: Save a copy of the TS Polycet 2022 answer key on the device for future reference

The candidates should not forget to go through the TS Polycet 2022 provisional answer key for any error or wrong information. In case, if any answer is found to be wrong then the candidates can raise an objection against the same till July 2, 2022. The candidates have to simply write an email mentioning the question number, and reason for objecting along with supportive evidence and send the same to jtsecy-sbtet@telangana.gov.in. The board will go through the answer key objections and then re-release the final answer key with corrected details. On the basis of the final answer key, the result will be prepared.

 TS POLYCET: Check eligibility here

  • To apply, candidates should have passed SSC (10th Class) or any other equivalent examination recognized by the governments of Telangana State and AP State and conducted in 2022 on the first attempt
  • Candidates should be below 18 years of age to be eligible to apply
  • Candidates belonging to SC/ST can be of any age
  • International students must be Indian citizens or PIO/OCI cardholders
READ | CLAT 2022 final answer key out, result likely to be released soon
READ | DSSSB Final Answer Key 2022 for PRT, JSA, TA & other posts released; Here's direct link
READ | TS TET 2022 final answer key out, Telangana TET Result to be out tomorrow
READ | JEE Main 2022 session 1 answer key soon, check expected cut-off, expert analysis here
READ | COMEDK UGET Final Answer Key 2022 released; Here's direct link to check
Tags: TS Polycet 2022, TS Polycet 2022 answer key, TS POLYCET
First Published:
COMMENT