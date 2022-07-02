TS Polycet 2022 Provisional Answer Key Out; Here's How To Raise Objections

TS Polycet 2022: State Board of Technical Education and Training, Hyderabad has released the TS Polycet 2022 provisional answer key on Friday, July 01, 2022. The answer key released is provisional in nature, therefore, candidates have an opportunity to raise objections. The answer key has been released for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS Polycet) which was conducted on June 30, 2022.

All those registered candidates who took the exam can check the answer key for the respective set they have attended. Reports suggest that a total of 1.31 lakh students have participated in the examination this year. List of official websites on which TS Polycet 2022 answer key has been uploaded are mentioned below.

List of official websites

polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in

polycetts.nic.in

Here's how to download TS Polycet 2022 provisional answer key

Step 1: Go to the official website of SBTET, Telangana, polycetts.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the TS Polycet 2022 answer key

Step 3: Next, open the answer key and scroll along with it to find the correct set number

Step 4: In the next step, cross-verify the answers marked in the answer key with the one mentioned on the OMR copy

Step 5: Save a copy of the TS Polycet 2022 answer key on the device for future reference

The candidates should not forget to go through the TS Polycet 2022 provisional answer key for any error or wrong information. In case, if any answer is found to be wrong then the candidates can raise an objection against the same till July 2, 2022. The candidates have to simply write an email mentioning the question number, and reason for objecting along with supportive evidence and send the same to jtsecy-sbtet@telangana.gov.in. The board will go through the answer key objections and then re-release the final answer key with corrected details. On the basis of the final answer key, the result will be prepared.

TS POLYCET: Check eligibility here