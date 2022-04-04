TS POLYCET 2022 Notification: Exam On June 30, Registration To Begin In April 2nd Week

TS POLYCET Notification: State Board of Technical Education and Training Telangana has announced the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test, TS POLYCET 2022 exam date. As per the notification released, the exam will be conducted on June 30, 2022. Important dates and notification highlights can be checked here. For more details, candidates can go to the official website tspolycet.nic.in.

TS POLYCET 2022 registrations will begin in April second week and candidates will be getting time of approx 1.5 months to apply. The deadline to apply will end on June 4, 2022. In order to get themselves registered, candidates will have to pay some requisite fee. TS POLYCET 2022 date and other dates can be checked here.

Eligibility to appear for POLYCET-2022

Candidates who have passed SSC or its equivalent examination recognized by the Board of Secondary Education, TS, Hyderabad are eligible to apply. The candidates who have compartmentally passed or appearing for SSC-2022 are also eligible to apply. However, they must have passed all the subjects before seeking admission. Detailed information regarding eligibility, age, and syllabi are given in the Instruction Booklet which is available on the website polycetts.nic.in.or sbtet.telangana.gov.in or www.polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in

TS POLYCET 2022: Check important dates here

The registration will begin in April second week

The deadline to apply ends on June 4, 2022

The deadline to pay (with a late fee) will end on June 5, 2022

TS POLYCET will be conducted on June 30, 2022

TS POLYCET result is expected to be out by July 15, 2022

Candidates should know that the TS POLYCET 2022 result date is tentative in nature. The official notification mentions that the result is released in about 12 days from the main exam date. TS POLYCET 2022 official notification reads, "Candidates are advised to note that the admission into Polytechnics for the academic year 2022-23 shall be made on the basis of Web Counseling, wherein the candidates can opt for any courses in any Polytechnic in the order of priority and the allotment shall be made for his/her best-preferred choice based on his/her merit and other admission rules in vogue."

