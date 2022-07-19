TS POLYCET Counselling 2022 Registration Begins Today; Check Schedule Highlights Here

TS POLYCET Counselling 2022 registration notification has been released on the official website. The counseling and registration notification highlights that the registrations and slot booking for TS POLYCET counseling have started. Interested candidates can apply now on the official website, tspolycet.nic.in. For admissions, the counseling is conducted in three rounds. As of now, the first phase of counseling is underway. The registration which has been started today will end on July 22, 2022.

It should be noted that candidates who don't get a seat via the first round of TS POLYCET counselling, will be given another opportunity to apply for two other rounds. The complete schedule can be checked here.

TS POLYCET Counselling 2022: Check the complete schedule here

ROUND 1 (FIRST PHASE): Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time will be done between July 18 and July 22, 2022

Exercising Options after Certificate Verification should be done between July 20 and July 25, 2022

Seat allotment results will be released on July 27, 2022.

Payment of Fee & Self Reporting through the website should be done between July 27 and July 31, 2022

Round 2: Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time will begin on August 1, 2022

Seat allotment result will be out on August 6, 2022

Telangana TS POLYCET Result 2022: List of important dates

The exam was conducted on June 30, 2022

Provisional key was released on July 1, 2022

Deadline to raise objections ended on July 2, 2022

Results were released on July 13, 2022

TS POLYCET 2022: List of official websites

polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in

polycetts.nic.in

