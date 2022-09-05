Last Updated:

TSPSC AEE Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 1540 Assistant Executive Engineer Posts

Telangana State Public Service Commission is recruiting candidates for the Assistant Executive Engineers posts in different services.

TSPSC AEE Recruitment 2022: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is recruiting candidates for the Assistant Executive Engineers posts in different Engineering Services. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website - www.tspsc.gov.in. According to the schedule, the application process will commence on September 22, 2022, and the last date to apply for the said posts is till October 15, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to apply for the TSPSCE AEE Recruitment 2022. 

  • Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1540 posts of Assistant Executive Engineer in various Engineering Services will be filled.

TSPSC AEE Recruitment 2022 Vacancy details

  • AEE(Civil) in PR & RD Dept.,(Mission Bhagiratha): 302 posts
  • AEE(Civil) in PR & RD Dept: 211 posts
  • AEE (Civil) in MA & UD-PH: 147 posts
  • AEE (Civil) in T.W. De pt: 15 posts
  • AEE in I&CAD Dept: 704 posts
  • AEE (Mechanical) in I&CAD (GWD): 3 posts
  • AEE (Civil) in TR & B: 145 posts 
  • AEE (Electrical)) in TR & B: 13 posts

TSPSC AEE Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

  • Candidates aged between 18 to 44 years as on July 1, 2022 are eligible to apply for the posts. 

TSPSC AEE Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

  • Step 1: In order to apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the option that says, "TSPSC AEE recruitment 2022"
  • Step 3: Fill out the application form
  • Step 4: Upload the required documents 
  • Step 5: Pay the application fees (If asked)
  • Step 6: Click on the submit button
  • Step 7: Take a printout of the document for future needs
  • NOTE: It is advised that candidates must keep visiting the official website for fresh updates and more details.

