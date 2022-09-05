TSPSC AEE Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 1540 Assistant Executive Engineer Posts

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/ Representative
TSPSC AEE Recruitment 2022: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is recruiting candidates for the Assistant Executive Engineers posts in different Engineering Services. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website - www.tspsc.gov.in. According to the schedule, the application process will commence on September 22, 2022, and the last date to apply for the said posts is till October 15, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to apply for the TSPSCE AEE Recruitment 2022.