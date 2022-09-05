TSPSC AEE Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 1540 Assistant Executive Engineer Posts

TSPSC AEE Recruitment 2022: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is recruiting candidates for the Assistant Executive Engineers posts in different Engineering Services. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website - www.tspsc.gov.in. According to the schedule, the application process will commence on September 22, 2022, and the last date to apply for the said posts is till October 15, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to apply for the TSPSCE AEE Recruitment 2022.

TSPSC AEE recruitment 2022

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1540 posts of Assistant Executive Engineer in various Engineering Services will be filled.

TSPSC AEE Recruitment 2022 Vacancy details

AEE(Civil) in PR & RD Dept.,(Mission Bhagiratha): 302 posts

AEE(Civil) in PR & RD Dept: 211 posts

AEE (Civil) in MA & UD-PH: 147 posts

AEE (Civil) in T.W. De pt: 15 posts

AEE in I&CAD Dept: 704 posts

AEE (Mechanical) in I&CAD (GWD): 3 posts

AEE (Civil) in TR & B: 145 posts

AEE (Electrical)) in TR & B: 13 posts

TSPSC AEE Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Candidates aged between 18 to 44 years as on July 1, 2022 are eligible to apply for the posts.

TSPSC AEE Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: In order to apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the option that says, "TSPSC AEE recruitment 2022"

Step 3: Fill out the application form

Step 4: Upload the required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fees (If asked)

Step 6: Click on the submit button

Step 7: Take a printout of the document for future needs

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must keep visiting the official website for fresh updates and more details.

