TSPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket 2022 Released, Here's A Direct Link To Download

TSPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket 2022: The admit card/hall ticket for the Group 1 prelim exam 2022 has been released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission

TSPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket 2022: The admit card/hall ticket for the Group 1 prelim exam 2022 has been released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website at tspsc.gov.in. To download the admit card, candidates are required to use their TSPSC ID and date of birth.

According to the schedule, the TSPSC Group 1 prelim exam 2022 will be held on October 16 from 10.30 AM to 1.00 PM in all 33 District centers of Telangana State. Through the recruitment drive, a total of 503 vacancies will be filled in the department. As per the instructions issued by the commission, candidates are required to carry their admit cards to the examination venues. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the TSPSC Group 1 hall ticket.

TSPSC Group 1 hall ticket 2022: Here's how to download the hall ticket

  • Step 1: In order to download the TSPSC Group 1 hall ticket 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website tspsc.gov.in
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Group 1 hall ticket download link
  • Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their TSPSC ID and date of birth
  • Step 4: TSPSC Group 1 hall ticket will appear on the screen
  • Step 5: Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Details mentioned on the admit card

  • Registration number
  • Candidate’s Name
  • Roll number
  • Prelims Exam date
  • Exam venue
  • Reporting Timing
  • Exam timing
  • Candidate’s Father’s name
  • Candidate’s Mother’s name
  • Gender
  • Caste & Category
  • Address
  • Exam Day Instructions

Here's a direct link to download TSPSC Group 1 hall ticket - Click Here

