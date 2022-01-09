UCEED 2022 Admit Card Release Postponed, To Be Out On January 12; Check How To Download

UCEED admit card release date has been postponed. Earlier the admit card was scheduled to be released on Saturday, January 8, 2022 which has been postponed. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has postponed the release date for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2022) Admit Card 2022. As per the latest schedule, the hall ticket is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Candidates who got themselves registered to appear in the UCEED exam will be able to download hall tickets on January 12, 2022. Once it is released, it can be accessed on the official website uceed.iitb.ac.in. To be noted that the exact timing of admit card release has not been announced, but it is expected to be out by second half.

The hall tickets which will be released are for the UCEED which is a national level entrance exam. The exam will be conducted on Sunday, January 23, 2022. It aims to provide admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur. Candidates can check the important dates here. The steps to download hall tickets have also been attached below.

UCEED 2022: Check important dates here

Earlier the admit card was supposed to be out on January 7, 2022

Now it will be released on January 12, 2022

Exam will be conducted on January 23, 2022. It will be conducted in single shift from 9 am to 12 noon.

UCEED Admit Card 2022: Here is how to download

Registered candidates should go to the official website- uceed.iitb.ac.in

On the homepage, they should click on the admit card link

Candidates will then have to log in with their credentials

The admit card will be displayed on screen, download the same and read instructions carefyully

Make sure to take its printout so as to carry the same to exam hall

The CEED, UCEED admit card will have details of the candidate and CEED, UCEED exam centre, reporting time. Along with the CEED, UCEED 2022 admit card, candidates will also have to carry a valid ID proof to the exam centre. To be noted that candidates who qualify in CEED 2022 will be granted admission to Master of Design (MDes) and PhD programmes in Design. For more details, candidates can visit the official website uceed.iitb.ac.in.