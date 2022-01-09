UCEED 2022 Admit Card Release Postponed, To Be Out On January 12; Check How To Download

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
UCEED admit card release date has been postponed. Earlier the admit card was scheduled to be released on Saturday, January 8, 2022 which has been postponed. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has postponed the release date for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2022) Admit Card 2022. As per the latest schedule, the hall ticket is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Candidates who got themselves registered to appear in the UCEED exam will be able to download hall tickets on January 12, 2022. Once it is released, it can be accessed on the official website uceed.iitb.ac.in. To be noted that the exact timing of admit card release has not been announced, but it is expected to be out by second half.
The hall tickets which will be released are for the UCEED which is a national level entrance exam. The exam will be conducted on Sunday, January 23, 2022. It aims to provide admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur. Candidates can check the important dates here. The steps to download hall tickets have also been attached below.
The CEED, UCEED admit card will have details of the candidate and CEED, UCEED exam centre, reporting time. Along with the CEED, UCEED 2022 admit card, candidates will also have to carry a valid ID proof to the exam centre. To be noted that candidates who qualify in CEED 2022 will be granted admission to Master of Design (MDes) and PhD programmes in Design. For more details, candidates can visit the official website uceed.iitb.ac.in.