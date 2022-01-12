UCEED 2022: IIT Bombay To Release Admit Cards Today, Know How To Download Hall Tickets

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will be releasing the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2022) Admit Card 2022 on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Earlier the UCEED 2022 hall tickets were scheduled to be out on January 8, but the date was postponed by IIT Bombay. All those candidates who got themselves registered to appear in the UCEED exam will be able to download hall tickets once it is released today. Once out, it can be accessed on the official website uceed.iitb.ac.in. To be noted that as of now the exact timing of admit card release has not been announced by IIT Bombay, but it is expected to be out by the second half.
Candidates must know that the hall tickets which will be released are for the UCEED which is a national-level entrance exam. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, January 23, 2022. Those who clear it will be getting opportunity to study Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme at any of IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur. The important dates, as well as steps to download hall tickets, can be checked here.
The UCEED hall tickets will have details of the candidate and of exam centre, reporting time. Along with the printout of UCEED 2022 admit card, candidates are also supposed to carry a valid ID proof to the exam centre. To be noted that candidates who qualify in CEED 2022 will be granted admission to Master of Design (MDes) and PhD programmes in Design. For more information, candidates are free to go to the official website uceed.iitb.ac.in.