UCEED 2022: IIT Bombay To Release Admit Cards Today, Know How To Download Hall Tickets

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will be releasing the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2022) Admit Card 2022 on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Earlier the UCEED 2022 hall tickets were scheduled to be out on January 8, but the date was postponed by IIT Bombay. All those candidates who got themselves registered to appear in the UCEED exam will be able to download hall tickets once it is released today. Once out, it can be accessed on the official website uceed.iitb.ac.in. To be noted that as of now the exact timing of admit card release has not been announced by IIT Bombay, but it is expected to be out by the second half.

Candidates must know that the hall tickets which will be released are for the UCEED which is a national-level entrance exam. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, January 23, 2022. Those who clear it will be getting opportunity to study Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme at any of IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur. The important dates, as well as steps to download hall tickets, can be checked here.

UCEED 2022: Know important dates

Earlier the admit card was supposed to be out on January 8, 2022

As per revised schedule, it will be released on January 12, 2022

The exam will be conducted on January 23, 2022, in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon.

UCEED admit card 2022: Check steps to download

Registered candidates will have to go to the official website- uceed.iitb.ac.in

On the homepage, Candidates should look for and click on the admit card link

Candidates will then have to log in by feeding in the required credentials

The admit card will be displayed on the screen, candidates should download the same and go through details and instructions carefully

Candidates should make sure to take its printout so as to carry the same to the exam hall

The UCEED hall tickets will have details of the candidate and of exam centre, reporting time. Along with the printout of UCEED 2022 admit card, candidates are also supposed to carry a valid ID proof to the exam centre. To be noted that candidates who qualify in CEED 2022 will be granted admission to Master of Design (MDes) and PhD programmes in Design. For more information, candidates are free to go to the official website uceed.iitb.ac.in.