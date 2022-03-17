UGC: 4-year UG Degree Holders Will Soon Be Eligible For PhD Admissions

The University Grants Commission, UGC is planning to change the rules for admission to Ph.D. programs. According to the UGC's latest draft proposal, holders of four-year undergraduate degrees with a minimum CGPA (Cumulative Grade Point Average) of 7.5 will soon be eligible for admission to PhD programmes. Also, the Commission in its new draft amendments to the Regulation Act 2016 has proposed to reserve at least 60% of the available seats in all higher education institutions for National Eligibility Test (NET)/ Junior Research Fellowship (NET-JRF) qualified candidates.

4-year UG degree holders will soon be eligible for PhD admissions: UGC

The draft UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2022, was approved during the 556th commission meeting which was conducted on March 10, and amendments made by UGC are in accordance with the National Education Policy, 2020 (NEP 2022). As per reports, the draft regulation is likely to be published for public feedback on Thursday. However, there has been no official confirmation on this.

The UGC has decided to change the eligibility criteria after the discontinuation of the MPhil degree under NEP 2020, and the introduction of a four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP). As per NEP 2022, universities and colleges will now provide 4-year undergraduate degrees with multiple exits and entry options. Several universities including JNU, and Delhi University, have already decided to offer these programmes from this academic session. On completion of a four-year degree programme, students will receive honors with a research undergraduate degree. Candidates having a four-year bachelor's degree with research with a minimum 7.5 CGPA will be eligible for admission to PhD programmes, as per the UGC's new proposed norms.

UGC chairperson Jagadesh Kumar confirmed this development and stated that "The four-year undergraduate programme is beneficial to students in several ways. Those who are interested in research can do either multidisciplinary research or focus on a single discipline in their final year. Those who do well in the 4-year undergraduate program will be eligible to join in a PhD programme. I believe that this will enhance the research ecosystem in our country." Candidates who have completed M. Phil with at least 55% marks in aggregate will continue to remain eligible. According to the UGC, 60% of the total seats shall be filled from NET/JRF qualified students and the remaining 40% shall be filled through the university common entrance test qualified students on the basis of interviews conducted by the concerned institute. The new regulations also propose to extend 5% relaxations in eligibility to economically weaker sections (EWS).

Image: PTI/ Representative