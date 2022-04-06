UGC Mandates CUET Score For Admission To Central Universities; Some Streams Exempted

Admission to Under Graduate programmes in Central Universities should be granted only after considering the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUET) score, the University Grants Commission (UGC) announced. However, an exception has been granted for some activity-oriented programmes such as performing arts.

"In continuation of our earlier letters regarding participation in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) in all UGC funded Central Universities for admission of the students in UG programmes, it is clarified that all the central universities and their colleges should use only the scores of CUET while admitting the students in UG programmes. However, in some activity-based courses such as Fine Arts/Performing Arts/Sports/Physical Education etc...additional criteria may be used," the official statement by UGS reads.

As the application procedure for the CUET began today (April 6), the three-part and three-and-a-half-hour computer-based entrance test will have negative marks for incorrect answers. The test will entail Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) based on the class 12 NCERT syllabus.

There is still no official announcement of the CUET test by the National Testing Agency (NTA); however, it is scheduled to be held in the first and second week of July 2022.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin urges PM Modi to withdraw CUET

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Modi urging him to revoke the CUET for admissions in all Central universities. He said, "The people of Tamil Nadu are apprehensive that like NEET, CUET also will be against the interests of the rural poor and socially marginalised students from the state and will only favour further mushrooming of coaching centres in the domain of humanities also."

He added that the test will sideline the power of states and also state-based education syllabus thus undermining the diversified state-based education systems. Stalin contended, "In most states state board syllabus students constitute more than 80 per cent of the total student population and these students hail from marginalised sections and thus a NCERT based test will put these students in a disadvantageous position."

