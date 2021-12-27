UGC NET 2021: NTA Will Re-conduct Kannada Paper, New Exam Date To Be Out Soon

UGC NET 2021: National Testing Agency, which is the exam conducting body of UGC NET has released a notification related to the exam. University Grant Commission National Eligibility Test, UGC NET 2021 for Kannada paper was earlier scheduled to be conducted on December 26, 2021. However, the exam was not conducted at various centres due to some technical issues. National Testing Agency has mentioned in the official notice that the exam would be held later. NTA has also mentioned that the new dates have not been decided yet and will be announced later. It will be announced on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

NTA will also revise the hall tickets of the candidates who have been impacted and will appear for the Kannada paper again. The second phase of UGC NET 2021 will conclude on December 27, 2021. As per the official schedule, the third phase of the examination will be held on January 4 and 5, 2022. Candidates should know that the admit card appearing for the third phase has not been issued yet.

Official notice highlights

The official notice on the rescheduling of the UGC NET 2021 Kannada paper reads, "Due to technical issues at some centres of UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 examination in Subject "Kannada" held on 26.12.2021 (Shift-1) in CBT mode, the scheduled examination could not be conducted. NTA has decided to reschedule the examination of these impacted candidates. The revised date for the rescheduled examination will be uploaded shortly along with the revised admit card for these candidates."

Candidates who got themselves registered but were not able to take the exam are advised to keep an eye on official website. For more updates on rescheduled dates of the UGC NET 2021, candidates should visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in. In case of any discrepancies, candidates can also reach out to the Help Desk of NTA at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in

UGC NET Kannada exam admit card: Know how to download