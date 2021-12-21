UGC NET 2021 Phase II Exam Admit Card Released By NTA, Check How To Download

National Testing Agency, which is the exam conducting body for UGC National Eligibility Test, has released the admit cards. The hall tickets have been released for Day 1 to Day 3 of Phase II of the combined exam for December 2020 and June 2021. To be noted that the hall tickets have been released for seven exams. Candidates can check the call letters on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in by following the steps mentioned below.

To be noted that as of now admit cards for Bengali Group I and II, Kannada, Hindi Group I and II, Sanskrit and Home Science have been released. The admit card for the remaining papers would be released soon. However, no official date has been announced yet. Registered candidates will be able to check the information related to shift timing, examination centre and COVID guidelines on hall tickets.

“In continuation to the Public Notice dated 18.12.2021 regarding date wise subject wise schedule for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 Examination for Phase II, the admit cards for the candidates appearing in the following subjects scheduled from Day 1 to Day 3 of Phase II are being displayed today,” the official notification reads.

UGC NET 2021 Admit Card: Here's how to download call letters

Candidates will have to visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, candidates will have to click on the link for UGC NET 2021 Admit Card Download

Candidates will be redirected to the login window where they will have to enter their registration number and password and click on submit

Post submitting, hall tickets will be displayed on screen

Candidates should cross-check the details, download it and take its printout so as to carry it to the exam hall

Here is the direct link to download hall tickets

UGC NET Phase 2 Exam Subjects and Dates

Bengali, Group 1 & 2 exam on December 24, 2021

Kannada exam on December 26, 2021

Hindi, Group 1 & 2 exam on December 26, 2021

Sanskrit exam on December 27, 2021

Home Science exam on December 27, 2021

Geography. Group 1 & 2 exam on December 29, 2021

Sociology exam on December 30, 2021

Labour Welfare exam on December 30, 2021

Social Work exam on December 30, 2021

Odia exam on December 30, 2021

Telegu exam on December 30, 2021

Candidates should know that they will not be getting the hard copy of admit cards. They are therefore advised to take printout of UGC NET hall ticket and carry it to the hall. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to enter exam hall. Along with hall tickets, candidates will have to carry valid ID proof to the centre. Candidates are also advised to keep a check on the official website for the latest updates on the examination.