UGC NET 2021 Phase II Exam Admit Card Released By NTA, Check How To Download

National Testing Agency, which is the exam conducting body for UGC National Eligibility Test, has released the admit cards. The hall tickets have been released for Day 1 to Day 3 of Phase II of the combined exam for December 2020 and June 2021. To be noted that the hall tickets have been released for seven exams. Candidates can check the call letters on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in by following the steps mentioned below.
To be noted that as of now admit cards for Bengali Group I and II, Kannada, Hindi Group I and II, Sanskrit and Home Science have been released. The admit card for the remaining papers would be released soon. However, no official date has been announced yet. Registered candidates will be able to check the information related to shift timing, examination centre and COVID guidelines on hall tickets.
“In continuation to the Public Notice dated 18.12.2021 regarding date wise subject wise schedule for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 Examination for Phase II, the admit cards for the candidates appearing in the following subjects scheduled from Day 1 to Day 3 of Phase II are being displayed today,” the official notification reads.
Candidates should know that they will not be getting the hard copy of admit cards. They are therefore advised to take printout of UGC NET hall ticket and carry it to the hall. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to enter exam hall. Along with hall tickets, candidates will have to carry valid ID proof to the centre. Candidates are also advised to keep a check on the official website for the latest updates on the examination.