UGC NET 2022: Deadline For Registration Ends On May 30, Here's How To Apply

UGC NET 2022: As scheduled, the National Testing Agency will be closing down the registration window for UGC NET Exam 2022 on May 30. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can follow these steps for registration. They will have to apply to the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Earlier the deadline to apply was May 20, which was extended till May 30, 2022. A list of important dates and steps to apply can be checked here.

UGC NET Exam 2022: Check important dates here

The application correction window will open on May 31, 2022

Correction window closes on June 1, 2022, at 9 pm

“Candidates will be able to make corrections in their particulars in their respective online application form (as per Annexure-1) at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in, during 31 May 2022 to 01 June 2022 (up to 09:00 P.M.)”, read the official notification.

UGC NET Exam 2022: Here is how to apply

To register for the UGC NET, candidates need to visit the official website of UGC.

Click on the link that reads, "Registration of Online Application form for UGC-NET Dec 2021 & June (merged cycle).

A new page will open automatically.

Candidates then need to complete the registration process by clicking on "New Registration".

Then, carefully complete the registration process.

Enter all the required details on the application form.

Upload all required documents and click on submit

Candidates are advised that they must take a printout of the document for future use.

For further clarification related to UGC-NET December 2021 & June 2022, the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in. Earlier, the UGC Chairman announced that UGC-NET exams would be held in the first or second week of June 2022. UGC NET 2022 exam will be held in two shifts - from 9 am to 12 noon, and from 3 pm to 6 pm. However, the detailed schedule is not announced yet. Candidates can keep an eye on the official website so as not to miss any updates.