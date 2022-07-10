UGC NET 2022 Exam Rescheduled Due To Technical Glitches; New Dates To Be Released Soon

After technical glitches hit UGC's online NET 2022 exam, the authorities have decided to reschedule the examination that was held on Saturday, July 9, 2022. According to a notice released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the UGC NET 2022 Exam that was held on Day 1 in the first shift has been rescheduled due to some technical issues. UGC NET exam new dates are likely to be released sometime soon on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

UGC NET 2022 exam rescheduled due to technical glitches

Notably, the National Eligibility Test 2022 Exam has been rescheduled only for seven centres and not others, as the test held for all other centres was conducted in a smooth manner, as per the official statement. Also, NTA confirmed that the UGC NET Exam 2022 was held smoothly for the second shift at all the exam centres, including seven centres that faced issues in the morning shift. However, students will get another chance to take the examination.

All those exam centres that faced a technical glitch in Shift 1 include KIPM-College of Engineering and Technology, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh; National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut, Kozhikode/Calicut, Kerala; United Institute of Technology, Uttar Pradesh; JSS Academy of Technical Education, Greater Noida; Government Polytechnic Munger; Government Women's Polytechnic, Muzaffarpur; and Gyanmanjari Institute of Technology, Bhavnagar.

Meanwhile, the authorities will also release the admit cards for the students who are going to appear for the re-examination. Once released, candidates will be able to download the admit card by visiting the official website. It is advised that students must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

