UGC NET 2022 Merged Cycles Of December 2021 And June 2022 To Be Conducted In June

UGC NET 2022 Date: The chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC) Jagdesh Kumar on Sunday evening announced that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC-NET exams for December 2021 and June 2022 together in merged cycles in June. He announced that the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) will be held in the first or second week of June 2022. However, the detailed schedule is not announced yet.

UGC Chairman took to Twitter to announce the exam. He said that the NTA has not finalised the dates for conducting UGC-NET merged cycles yet. The exact schedule of the exam will be released once NTA finalizes the dates.

"For the merged cycles of December 2021 and June 2022, the next UGC-NET will be conducted in first/second week of June 2022. The exact schedule will be announced once NTA finalizes the dates," UGC Chairman tweeted on Sunday.

UGC NET 2022 Merged cycles

Earlier in the year 2021 also, NTA had merged the two cycles of UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 and conducted the exam between November 20 and January 5, 2021. The cycles were merged because of the delay in conducting the exams due to Coronavirus pandemic. The exam was conducted in three phases panning over 18 days at 837 centres in 239 cities across the country. Phase 1 of UGC NET was held between November 20 and December 5.

Phase 2 was held between December 24 and 27. Phase 3 of the exam was held between January 4 and 5, 2022. The UGC NET was held through a computer based test mode for 81 subjects. The results were declared on February 19, 2022. A total of 126,6,509 candidates had registered for the December 2020 and June 2021 merged cycles of the UGC NET. Out of which 6,71,288 appeared and only 52857 candidates qualified. As per the UGC policy, 6% of those candidates who appear in both the papers and obtain minimum qualifying marks in aggregate of both the papers are declared NET qualified. The slots of JRFs of both UGC-NET December 2020 & June 2021 cycles have been merged, while the methodology for Subject wise cum Category-wise allocation of JRFs remains unchanged.

What is UGC NET?

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. The selection of candidates for the following Fellowships of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Ministry of Minorities Affairs is also made through the UGC-NET: Candidates aspiring for the Fellowships listed below shall also have to apply for the Test.

National Fellowship for Scheduled Caste Students (NFSC)

National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes (NFOBC)

Maulana Azad National Fellowship for Minority Students (MANF)

UGC NET Eligibility Criteria