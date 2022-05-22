UGC NET 2022: NTA Activates Application Correction Link, Here's How To Edit Application

UGC NET exam: The National Testing Agency, also known as NTA has activated the application form correction link for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET). The window has been opened for December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles. All the candidates who have already got themselves registered but want to make changes in the application should apply for the same on the official website. The steps to make changes in application forms are mentioned here.

“In view of the numerous representations received from the candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to edit/modify their particulars in the Online Application Form of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles), National Testing Agency has decided to provide the first and final opportunity to the candidates for modifying their particulars in the Online Application Form of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles),” reads the NTA notification.

Candidates must know that the deadline to make changes in the application ends on May 23 (up to 9 pm). Thereafter, no opportunity will be given to make corrections. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC-NET exams for December 2021 and June 2022 together in merged cycles in June. Earlier, the UGC Chairman announced that UGC-NET exams would be held in the first or second week of June 2022. UGC NET 2022 exam will be held in two shifts - from 9 am to 12 noon, and from 3 pm to 6 pm. However, the detailed schedule is not announced yet.

UGC NET Application form: How to make changes

Registered candidates should visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

They will then have to click on the login option and enter the required credentials like application number/registration number and date of birth/password

Post logging in, the application form will be displayed on the screen, check the same and do the required changes

Save the application form and submit the same

Candidates are advised to be careful while editing details as this is their last opportunity to do so

Download and take its printout for future reference

UGC NET Eligibility Criteria

General/Unreserved/General-EWS candidates who secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in Master's Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognised by UGC (available on the website: www.ugc.ac.in in Humanities and Social Science (including languages), Computer Science and Applications, Electronic Science, etc.) are eligible for this test.