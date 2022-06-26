Last Updated:

UGC NET 2022: NTA Releases Merged Cycle Schedule, Exam To Begin On July 8

UGC NET 2022: National Testing Agency has released the schedule for merged cycle exam. The schedule highlights that exams will be conducted in July-August 2022.

UGC

UGC NET 2022: After a long wait, the National Testing Agency has released the schedule for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles. The schedule mentions that the exams will begin on July 8,2022. The last exam will be conducted on August 14, 2022. To be noted that as per trend, the UGC NET is a national-level eligibility test which is conducted twice a year. However, due to postponement of the December 2021 cycle in view of COVID-19, June 2022 cycle of UGC NET has also been delayed. On order to balance out the same, NTA has merged both December 2021 and June 2022 cycles into a single exam.

UGC NET 2022: Check important dates here

  • The closing date for registrations for the UGC NET Exam 2022 was originally on May 20, 2022 but later it was extended by the National Testing Agency, NTA to May 30, 2022.
  • The National Testing Agency had opened the correction window for candidates from May 31, 2022 to June 1, 2022 till 9 pm.
  • The exam will begin from July 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 this year, 2022 and then again commence on August 12,13,14.

“Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in , https://ugcnet.nta.nic in for the latest updates regarding the examination. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in,” reads the NTA notification.

Candidates will have to carry the printout of admit card to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exam. Once released, the admit cards can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below.

UGC NET 2022: Follow these steps to download admit card

  • Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website nta.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, look for the admit card link.
  • Step 3: In the next step, they will have to enter their application number and password.
  • Step 4: Admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the same.
  • Step 6: Take its printout for future reference. 
