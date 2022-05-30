UGC NET 2022: NTA To Close Registration Window Today, Here's Direct Link To Apply

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
National Testing Agency is all set to close down the application window for UGC NET Exam 2022 on Monday, May 30. All those interested candidates who have not applied yet should make sure to get themselves registered by today. Any application submitted post-deadline will not be accepted in any case.
Earlier the deadline to apply was May 20, which was further extended to May 30, 2022. Interested candidates will have to apply to the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Application steps, as well as list of important dates, can be checked here.
“Candidates will be able to make corrections in their particulars in their respective online application form (as per Annexure-1) at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in, during 31 May 2022 to 01 June 2022 (up to 09:00 P.M.)”, read the official notification.
Earlier, the UGC Chairman announced that UGC-NET exams would be held in the first or second week of June 2022. UGC NET 2022 exam will be held in two shifts - from 9 am to 12 noon, and from 3 pm to 6 pm. However, the detailed schedule is not announced yet. The exact schedule will be announced once NTA finalizes the dates
UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. The selection of candidates for the following Fellowships of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Ministry of Minorities Affairs is also made through the UGC-NET: Candidates aspiring for the Fellowships listed below shall also have to apply for the Test.