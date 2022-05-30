UGC NET 2022: NTA To Close Registration Window Today, Here's Direct Link To Apply

National Testing Agency is all set to close down the application window for UGC NET Exam 2022 on Monday, May 30. All those interested candidates who have not applied yet should make sure to get themselves registered by today. Any application submitted post-deadline will not be accepted in any case.

Earlier the deadline to apply was May 20, which was further extended to May 30, 2022. Interested candidates will have to apply to the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Application steps, as well as list of important dates, can be checked here.

UGC NET Exam 2022: Important dates

UGC NET 2022 notification for December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles was released on April 30, 2022

The deadline to apply will end on May 30, 2022

Earlier the deadline to apply was May 20, 2022

The application correction window will open on May 31, 2022

The correction window will close on June 1, 2022, at 9 pm

“Candidates will be able to make corrections in their particulars in their respective online application form (as per Annexure-1) at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in, during 31 May 2022 to 01 June 2022 (up to 09:00 P.M.)”, read the official notification.

UGC NET Exam 2022: Follow these steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of UGC

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Registration of Online Application form for UGC-NET Dec 2021 & June (merged cycle).

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to click on new registration and read the instructions mentioned

Step 4: Start filling the form, upload the picture and other required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee, submit the form and take a printout of the confirmation page for future use.

UGC NET 2022: Exam date

Earlier, the UGC Chairman announced that UGC-NET exams would be held in the first or second week of June 2022. UGC NET 2022 exam will be held in two shifts - from 9 am to 12 noon, and from 3 pm to 6 pm. However, the detailed schedule is not announced yet. The exact schedule will be announced once NTA finalizes the dates

What is UGC NET?

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. The selection of candidates for the following Fellowships of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Ministry of Minorities Affairs is also made through the UGC-NET: Candidates aspiring for the Fellowships listed below shall also have to apply for the Test.