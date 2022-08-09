Last Updated:

UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 Exam Postponed, Check Revised Dates Here

UGC Chairman has announced that the NET 2022 Phase 2 exam which was supposed to be conducted in August, has been postponed. Here's all you need to know.

UGC NET 2022: The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman has announced that the second phase of the National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) has been postponed. The chairman said that now the UGC NET second shift exam will begin on September 20, 2022. The last exam will be conducted on September 30, 2022. To be noted that earlier, the UGC NET exam was scheduled to be conducted between August 12 and August 14, 2022.

"The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the first phase of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) examination on July 9, 11 and 12, 2022 for 33 subjects in 310 examination centres located in 225 cities across the country," the UGC Chairman tweeted.

"Second phase was earlier scheduled to be held on 12, 13 and 14 August 2022. However, now the final phase examination of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) has been scheduled to be conducted between 20 and 30 September 2022, involving 64 subjects," he said.

City of examination centre: Details

The Chairman has stated that the city of examination centre will be uploaded on NTA's website on September 11, 2022. He also announced that the students will be able to download UGC NET admit card on or after September 16, 2022. In order to download admit card, candidates will have to enter their registration number and date of birth on the NTA login portal. For more details, candidates can go to the NTA website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET Admit Card 2022 Phase 2: Here is how to download hall tickets

  • Step 1: To download the UGC NET hall tickets, candidates should visit the NTA website for UGC NET -- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for the Under the “Candidates activities” section 
  • Step 3: In the next step, they should click on the UGC NET admit card 2022 link.
  • Step 4: Type in required login credentials such as the UGC NET application number and date of birth and the security pin displayed on screen
  • Step 5: Click on the sign in button
  • Step 6: Post signing in, the UGC NET admit card 2022 will appear on the screen.
  • Step 7: Download the NET admit card in PDF format 
  • Step 8: Candidates should make sure to take its printout
