UGC NET 2022: Registration Window Closes Today; Here's How To Apply

UGC NET 2022 Registration: The registration process for the University Grant Commission-National Entrance Test for December 2021 and June 2022 together in merged cycles is underway, and today, May 20, is the last date to register for the UGC-NET merged cycles. Candidates can submit the application for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor till 11:50 pm today. All those candidates who are eligible and have not registered till now can do so by visiting the official website of UGC - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

According to the official notice, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC-NET exams for December 2021 and June 2022 together in merged cycles in June. Earlier, the UGC Chairman announced that UGC-NET exams would be held in the first or second week of June 2022. UGC NET 2022 exam will be held in two shifts - from 9 am to 12 noon, and from 3 pm to 6 pm. However, the detailed schedule is not announced yet.

UGC NET 2022 Registration | Here's how to register

Step 1: To register for the UGC NET, candidates need to visit the official website of UGC.

Step 2: Then, click on the link that reads, "Registration of Online Application form for UGC-NET Dec 2021 & June (merged cycle)."

Step 3: A new page will open automatically.

Step 4: Candidates then need to complete the registration process by clicking on "New Registration".

Step 5: Then, carefully complete the registration process.

Step 6: Enter all the required details on the application form.

Step 7: Upload all required documents.

Step 8: Candidates are advised that they must take a printout of the document for future use.

Here's direct link to apply for UGC NET 2022 Registration - CLICK HERE

UGC NET Eligibility Criteria

General/Unreserved/General-EWS candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in Master's Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognised by UGC (available on the website: www.ugc.ac.in in Humanities and Social Science (including languages), Computer Science and Applications, Electronic Science, etc.) are eligible for this test.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative